Sean Michael Walters Sells 6,520 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0 %

DDOG stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

