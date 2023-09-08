SBM Offshore (SBFFF) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SBM Offshore to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of SBM Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBM Offshore and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A SBM Offshore Competitors 243 1279 1778 132 2.52

Profitability

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.47%. Given SBM Offshore’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBM Offshore has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares SBM Offshore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A SBM Offshore Competitors -0.86% -6.33% 2.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBM Offshore and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBM Offshore N/A N/A 12.78 SBM Offshore Competitors $840.76 million $13.78 million 88.91

SBM Offshore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore. SBM Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SBM Offshore competitors beat SBM Offshore on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

