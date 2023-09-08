Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $130.10 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00024164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $130.10 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00152567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00051923 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.58982249 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.