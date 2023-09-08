Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

