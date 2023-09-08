Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Raised by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.