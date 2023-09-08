Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHHBY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Roche stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,964,000 after buying an additional 918,624 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Roche by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 356,469 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth about $4,198,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

