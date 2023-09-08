Robotti Robert Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Robotti Robert lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics comprises approximately 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 25.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $880.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.91. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MEI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEI

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.