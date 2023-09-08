Robotti Robert Has $286,000 Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.84. 66,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

