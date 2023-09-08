Robotti Robert Has $143,000 Holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Robotti Robert increased its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. 78,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,615. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

About PHX Minerals

(Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

