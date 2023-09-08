Robin B. Kranich Sells 716 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $354.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

