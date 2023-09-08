Robert W. Baird Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $843.62.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $857.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $875.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.81. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.27 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.