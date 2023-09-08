Rayonier Advanced Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,150 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,765 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 191,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,461. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $197.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

