Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s current price.

PL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

PL opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $850.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

