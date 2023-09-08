Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $2,532,684. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.