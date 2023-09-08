P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.10. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 18,886 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,305,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 540,000 shares of company stock worth $978,300. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PIII shares. TD Cowen started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

