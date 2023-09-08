Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 3.1%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 51,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 825,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Trading Down 3.2 %

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

