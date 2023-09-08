Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,588 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

