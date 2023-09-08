Nwam LLC Sells 42,091 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,091 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.52 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.