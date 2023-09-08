Nwam LLC Sells 38,284 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,284 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $149,051,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $121,527,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.