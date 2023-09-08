Nwam LLC Sells 101,590 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,590 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $832.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

