Nwam LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $99.40 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.