Nwam LLC Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

