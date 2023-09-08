Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 2nd

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NIM opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

