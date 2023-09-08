Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

