Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 2nd

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NCA opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

