NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.81. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

