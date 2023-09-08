Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.46.

NPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$21.03 and a 12 month high of C$45.31. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.51.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2303589 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

