NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

