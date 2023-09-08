Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.10 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £61,222.84 ($77,321.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 139,671 shares of company stock worth $23,158,384. Company insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

