Morgan Stanley Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 0.9 %

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

