MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

