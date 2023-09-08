Mizuho Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $88.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

