Midwich Group’s (MIDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.10) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 400 ($5.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 419.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 455.61. The stock has a market cap of £413 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.94 and a beta of 0.75. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.20 ($7.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,823.53%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

