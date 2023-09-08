Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $366.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $328.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.62.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $398.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.99. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

