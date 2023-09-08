Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

LINRF opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. Liontown Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

Liontown Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.