Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Liontown Resources Stock Performance
LINRF opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. Liontown Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
