Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.
Limoneira Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Limoneira Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limoneira
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Limoneira
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 7 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks with Exposure to the Multibillion Dollar Pickleball Boom
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.