Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Limoneira Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

