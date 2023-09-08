Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.