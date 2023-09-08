Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.
LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.40.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
