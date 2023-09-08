Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $379.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $239.82 and a twelve month high of $413.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,969,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

