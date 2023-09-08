Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $146.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $131.60 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

