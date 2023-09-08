JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.52. 1,124,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,376,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

