JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $239.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $239.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $180.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

