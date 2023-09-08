Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $281.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average is $240.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

