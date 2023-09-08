J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.3 %

JBHT stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day moving average is $180.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

