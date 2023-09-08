International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $79.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after buying an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

