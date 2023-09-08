Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $296.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.67.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insulet Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of PODD opened at $178.53 on Friday. Insulet has a one year low of $170.87 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

