Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $178,111.31 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.