Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $110,870.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $110,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TriNet Group Price Performance
NYSE:TNET opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
