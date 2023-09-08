Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $110,870.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $110,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

