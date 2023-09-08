Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $200,200.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,326.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

