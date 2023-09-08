Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Sells $142,439.05 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Popular by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

