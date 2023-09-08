Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $208,650.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pinterest Stock Performance
PINS stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Analyst Ratings Changes
PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
Read More
