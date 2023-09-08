Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $208,650.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

